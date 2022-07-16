Morgan Stanley Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $205.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.17.
F5 Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.08. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,178 shares of company stock worth $712,229. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of F5
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F5 by 1,216.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
