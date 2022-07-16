Morgan Stanley Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $205.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.08. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,178 shares of company stock worth $712,229. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F5 by 1,216.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.