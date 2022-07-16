Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Steven P. Kent purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $59,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,043.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven P. Kent acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $258,635.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,901.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145 and sold 23,622 shares valued at $586,398. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $901.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

