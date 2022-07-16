Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

