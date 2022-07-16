Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

