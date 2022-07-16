ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ExlService by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

