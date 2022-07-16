Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 48.1% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 123,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TWM opened at $18.50 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

