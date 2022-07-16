Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after buying an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TC Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,111,000 after buying an additional 241,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in TC Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,413,000 after buying an additional 1,450,158 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 106.46%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.