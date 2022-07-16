Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) by 425.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Alithya Group worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Alithya Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

