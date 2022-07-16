Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $164,000 Investment in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

CLM stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.46%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

