1,107 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 289,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

