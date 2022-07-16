Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $158,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,767,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,512 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

