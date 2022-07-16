13,300 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 162,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

