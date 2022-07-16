Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of DLH worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DLH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,924,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,323,000 after buying an additional 53,619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

DLH stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $204.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $21.49.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. DLH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

