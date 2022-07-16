Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $206,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $185.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.07.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.