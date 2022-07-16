Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 356 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

