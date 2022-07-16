Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $218,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,912 shares of company stock worth $2,835,904. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

