PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

PYPL stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

