Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,598,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,119,000 after acquiring an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,614 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,648,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 272,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 263,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

