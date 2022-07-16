Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in GSK by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in GSK by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.65) to GBX 1,600 ($19.03) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,766.67.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

