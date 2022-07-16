abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Holdings Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,066,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL opened at $16.34 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

