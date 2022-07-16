Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.9 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

