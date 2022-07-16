Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $948,000 Investment in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,878,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,822,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of BATS:LQDI opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11.

