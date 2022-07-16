Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,518 Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,461,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

