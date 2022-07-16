Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOTI opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $35.19.

