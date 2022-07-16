Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,394 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 134,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000.

VanECk BDC Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.11.

