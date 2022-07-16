Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after buying an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,264,000 after acquiring an additional 785,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.