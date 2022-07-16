Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,518 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,999,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 373,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

