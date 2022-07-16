iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $88.73 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

