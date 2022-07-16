Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.09 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

