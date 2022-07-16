Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $397.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.