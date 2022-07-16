Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,946 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

