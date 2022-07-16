CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 280.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $177.90 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of -225.19 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

