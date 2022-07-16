Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $973,000 Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

