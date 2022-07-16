Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,608 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $312,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $195,153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,922,000 after buying an additional 365,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $203.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.20 and its 200-day moving average is $201.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.68.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

