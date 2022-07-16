Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,316 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.