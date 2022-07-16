Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $180.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.67.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

