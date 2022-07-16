Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.