Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,636 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

