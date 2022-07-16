Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.