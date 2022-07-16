Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 228.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 827.7% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $40.97 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.