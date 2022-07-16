Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,960 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 637,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 116,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

