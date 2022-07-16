Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,845 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,845 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Thor Industries by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.73. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.76.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

