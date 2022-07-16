Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

