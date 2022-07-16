Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

