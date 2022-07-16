Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $1.49 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. PACCAR accounts for 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $287,028,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $54,033,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 361.2% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,619,000 after acquiring an additional 526,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.