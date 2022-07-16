Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 5,565 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 350.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $4,714,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 74.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Trading Up 2.4 %

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

NYSE PLD opened at $121.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.