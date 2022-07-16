Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,341 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $382.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.33 and its 200 day moving average is $420.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.



