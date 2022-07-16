Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,472 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

