iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 882.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EFA opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.