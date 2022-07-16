Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $536,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.